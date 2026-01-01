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Eugène Green
Eugène Green
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eugène Green
Eugène Green
Eugène Green
Date of Birth
28 June 1947
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor
Popular Films
7.2
Toutes les nuits
(2001)
6.5
The Son of Joseph
(2016)
Filmography
6.5
The Son of Joseph
Le fils de Joseph
Drama
2016, France / Belgium
7.2
Toutes les nuits
Toutes les nuits
Drama
2001, France
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