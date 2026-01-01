Menu
Martin Boddey
Martin Boddey
Kinoafisha
Persons
Martin Boddey
Martin Boddey
Martin Boddey
Date of Birth
16 April 1907
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
24 October 1975
Actor type
Romantic hero, Comedy actor, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.0
The Magic Box
(1952)
6.8
Indiscreet
(1958)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
1958
1952
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.8
Indiscreet
Indiscreet
Romantic, Comedy
1958, Great Britain
7
The Magic Box
The Magic Box
Drama, Biography
1952, Great Britain
