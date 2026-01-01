Menu
Martin Boddey Martin Boddey
Date of Birth
16 April 1907
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
24 October 1975
Actor type
Romantic hero, Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Magic Box 7.0
The Magic Box (1952)
Indiscreet 6.8
Indiscreet (1958)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Indiscreet 6.8
Indiscreet Indiscreet
Romantic, Comedy 1958, Great Britain
The Magic Box 7
The Magic Box The Magic Box
Drama, Biography 1952, Great Britain
