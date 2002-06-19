Menu
Margaret Johnston
Date of Birth
10 August 1918
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
19 June 2002
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.0
The Magic Box
(1952)
Filmography
7
The Magic Box
The Magic Box
Drama, Biography
1952, Great Britain
