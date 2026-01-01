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Edward Hogg
Edward Hogg
Kinoafisha
Persons
Edward Hogg
Edward Hogg
Edward Hogg
Date of Birth
1 January 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.9
The Yellow Tie
(2025)
8.2
Taboo
(2017)
7.9
Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell
(2015)
Filmography
6
Lazarus
Drama, Thriller, Detective,
2025, USA
6.9
The Actor
The Actor
Crime, Drama, Detective
2025, USA
Watch trailer
8.9
The Yellow Tie
The Yellow Tie
Adventure, Drama, Music
2025, Romania
Watch trailer
7.9
Pennyworth
Drama, Action, Crime
2019, USA
6.2
A Good Woman Is Hard to Find
A Good Woman Is Hard to Find
Thriller, Crime
2019, Great Britain / Belgium / Ireland
7.5
Harlots
Drama, History
2017, USA
8.2
Taboo
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2017, Great Britain
5.6
Beowulf: Return to the Shieldlands
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2016, Great Britain
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