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Edward Hogg Edward Hogg
Kinoafisha Persons Edward Hogg

Edward Hogg

Edward Hogg

Date of Birth
1 January 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

The Yellow Tie 8.9
The Yellow Tie (2025)
Taboo 8.2
Taboo (2017)
Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell 7.9
Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell (2015)

Filmography

Lazarus 6
Lazarus
Drama, Thriller, Detective, 2025, USA
The Actor 6.9
The Actor The Actor
Crime, Drama, Detective 2025, USA
Watch trailer
The Yellow Tie 8.9
The Yellow Tie The Yellow Tie
Adventure, Drama, Music 2025, Romania
Watch trailer
Pennyworth 7.9
Pennyworth
Drama, Action, Crime 2019, USA
A Good Woman Is Hard to Find 6.2
A Good Woman Is Hard to Find A Good Woman Is Hard to Find
Thriller, Crime 2019, Great Britain / Belgium / Ireland
Harlots 7.5
Harlots
Drama, History 2017, USA
Taboo 8.2
Taboo
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2017, Great Britain
Beowulf: Return to the Shieldlands 5.6
Beowulf: Return to the Shieldlands
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2016, Great Britain
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