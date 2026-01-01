Menu
Marie Brožová
Marie Brožová
Marie Brožová
Marie Brožová
Date of Birth
14 September 1901
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
26 September 1987
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.7
Divá Bára
(1949)
7.6
Awakening
(1960)
7.3
The Stolen Airship
(1967)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Romantic
Year
All
1974
1967
1960
1949
All
4
Films
4
Actress
4
6.4
Pavlínka
Pavlínka
Romantic
1974, Czechoslovakia
7.3
The Stolen Airship
Ukradená vzducholod
Adventure, Family, Fantasy
1967, Czechoslovakia
7.6
Awakening
Probuzení
Drama, Romantic
1960, Czechoslovakia
7.7
Divá Bára
Diva Bara
Drama
1949, Czechoslovakia
