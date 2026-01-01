Menu
Marie Brožová

Marie Brožová

Date of Birth
14 September 1901
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
26 September 1987
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Divá Bára 7.7
Divá Bára (1949)
Awakening 7.6
Awakening (1960)
The Stolen Airship 7.3
The Stolen Airship (1967)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Pavlínka 6.4
Pavlínka Pavlínka
Romantic 1974, Czechoslovakia
The Stolen Airship 7.3
The Stolen Airship Ukradená vzducholod
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 1967, Czechoslovakia
Awakening 7.6
Awakening Probuzení
Drama, Romantic 1960, Czechoslovakia
Divá Bára 7.7
Divá Bára Diva Bara
Drama 1949, Czechoslovakia
