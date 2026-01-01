Menu
Ada Kukkonen
Ada Kukkonen
Date of Birth
7 November 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.4
Run Sister Run!
(2010)
Filmography
5.4
Run Sister Run!
Sisko tahtoisin jäädä
Drama
2010, Finland
