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Filmography
Kathleen Wilhoite
Kathleen Wilhoite
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kathleen Wilhoite
Kathleen Wilhoite
Kathleen Wilhoite
Date of Birth
29 June 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress, Composer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.3
The Mentalist
(2008)
8.2
Gilmore Girls
(2000)
7.7
Jane the Virgin
(2014)
Filmography
7
Murdaugh: Death in the Family
Drama, Crime,
2025, USA
7.2
CSI: Vegas
Drama, Crime
2021, USA
6.5
Wisdom of the Crowd
Drama, Crime
2017, USA
7.5
The OA
Drama, Sci-Fi, Detective
2016, USA
7.2
Battle Creek
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2015, USA
7.7
Jane the Virgin
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2014, USA
8.3
The Mentalist
Drama, Crime, Detective
2008, USA
6.6
King of California
King of California
Drama
2007, USA
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