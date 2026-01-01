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Kathleen Wilhoite Kathleen Wilhoite
Kinoafisha Persons Kathleen Wilhoite

Kathleen Wilhoite

Kathleen Wilhoite

Date of Birth
29 June 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress, Composer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Mentalist 8.3
The Mentalist (2008)
Gilmore Girls 8.2
Gilmore Girls (2000)
Jane the Virgin 7.7
Jane the Virgin (2014)

Filmography

Murdaugh: Death in the Family 7
Murdaugh: Death in the Family
Drama, Crime, 2025, USA
CSI: Vegas 7.2
CSI: Vegas
Drama, Crime 2021, USA
Wisdom of the Crowd 6.5
Wisdom of the Crowd
Drama, Crime 2017, USA
The OA 7.5
The OA
Drama, Sci-Fi, Detective 2016, USA
Battle Creek 7.2
Battle Creek
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2015, USA
Jane the Virgin 7.7
Jane the Virgin
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2014, USA
The Mentalist 8.3
The Mentalist
Drama, Crime, Detective 2008, USA
King of California 6.6
King of California King of California
Drama 2007, USA
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