Mary Marquet
Date of Birth
14 April 1894
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
29 August 1979
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.8
La Grande Vadrouille
(1966)
4.9
The Marriage Came Tumbling Down
(1967)
Filmography
4.9
The Marriage Came Tumbling Down
Ce sacré grand-père
Drama, Comedy
1967, France
7.8
La Grande Vadrouille
Grande vadrouille, La
Comedy, War
1966, France / Great Britain
