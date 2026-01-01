Menu
Mary Marquet

Date of Birth
14 April 1894
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
29 August 1979
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

La Grande Vadrouille 7.8
La Grande Vadrouille (1966)
The Marriage Came Tumbling Down 4.9
The Marriage Came Tumbling Down (1967)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Marriage Came Tumbling Down 4.9
The Marriage Came Tumbling Down Ce sacré grand-père
Drama, Comedy 1967, France
La Grande Vadrouille 7.8
La Grande Vadrouille Grande vadrouille, La
Comedy, War 1966, France / Great Britain
Tickets
