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About
Filmography
Lynne Carver
Lynne Carver
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lynne Carver
Lynne Carver
Lynne Carver
Date of Birth
13 September 1916
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
12 August 1955
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.5
A Christmas Carol
(1938)
7.3
Broadway Melody of 1940
(1940)
7.2
Maytime
(1937)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Musical
Romantic
Year
All
1940
1938
1937
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
7.3
Broadway Melody of 1940
Broadway Melody of 1940
Musical
1940, USA
7.5
A Christmas Carol
A Christmas Carol
Drama, Family, Fantasy
1938, USA
7.2
Maytime
Maytime
Musical, Romantic
1937, USA
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