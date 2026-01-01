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Lynne Carver Lynne Carver
Kinoafisha Persons Lynne Carver

Lynne Carver

Lynne Carver

Date of Birth
13 September 1916
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
12 August 1955
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

A Christmas Carol 7.5
A Christmas Carol (1938)
Broadway Melody of 1940 7.3
Broadway Melody of 1940 (1940)
Maytime 7.2
Maytime (1937)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Broadway Melody of 1940 7.3
Broadway Melody of 1940 Broadway Melody of 1940
Musical 1940, USA
A Christmas Carol 7.5
A Christmas Carol A Christmas Carol
Drama, Family, Fantasy 1938, USA
Maytime 7.2
Maytime Maytime
Musical, Romantic 1937, USA
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