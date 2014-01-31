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About
Filmography
Nina Andrycz
Nina Andrycz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nina Andrycz
Nina Andrycz
Nina Andrycz
Date of Birth
11 November 1912
Age
101 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
31 January 2014
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.8
Kontrakt
(1980)
6.4
Before Twilight
(2008)
5.0
And a Warm Heart
(2008)
Filmography
5
And a Warm Heart
Serce na dłoni
Drama
2008, Poland / Ukraine
6.4
Before Twilight
Jeszcze nie wieczór
Romantic, Drama, Comedy
2008, Poland
6.8
Kontrakt
Kontrakt
Drama
1980, Poland
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