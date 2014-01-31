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Nina Andrycz Nina Andrycz
Kinoafisha Persons Nina Andrycz

Nina Andrycz

Nina Andrycz

Date of Birth
11 November 1912
Age
101 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
31 January 2014
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Kontrakt 6.8
Kontrakt (1980)
Before Twilight 6.4
Before Twilight (2008)
And a Warm Heart 5.0
And a Warm Heart (2008)

Filmography

And a Warm Heart 5
And a Warm Heart Serce na dłoni
Drama 2008, Poland / Ukraine
Before Twilight 6.4
Before Twilight Jeszcze nie wieczór
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2008, Poland
Kontrakt 6.8
Kontrakt Kontrakt
Drama 1980, Poland
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