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Myriam Mézières Myriam Mézières
Kinoafisha Persons Myriam Mézières

Myriam Mézières

Myriam Mézières

Date of Birth
19 October 1951
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Jonah Who Will Be 25 in the Year 2000 7.6
Jonah Who Will Be 25 in the Year 2000 (1976)
Mr. No One 7.5
Mr. No One (2025)
My Nights Are More Beautiful Than Your Days 6.4
My Nights Are More Beautiful Than Your Days (1989)

Filmography

Mr. No One 7.5
Mr. No One Mr. Nadie
Drama 2025, Spain
The Diary of Lady M 5.3
The Diary of Lady M Le journal de Lady M
Drama 1993, France / Spain / Switzerland / Belgium
My Nights Are More Beautiful Than Your Days 6.4
My Nights Are More Beautiful Than Your Days Mes nuits sont plus belles que vos jours
Drama, Romantic 1989, France
Jonah Who Will Be 25 in the Year 2000 7.6
Jonah Who Will Be 25 in the Year 2000 Jonas qui aura 25 ans en l'an 2000
Drama 1976, France / Switzerland
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