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Filmography
Myriam Mézières
Myriam Mézières
Kinoafisha
Persons
Myriam Mézières
Myriam Mézières
Myriam Mézières
Date of Birth
19 October 1951
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.6
Jonah Who Will Be 25 in the Year 2000
(1976)
7.5
Mr. No One
(2025)
6.4
My Nights Are More Beautiful Than Your Days
(1989)
Filmography
7.5
Mr. No One
Mr. Nadie
Drama
2025, Spain
5.3
The Diary of Lady M
Le journal de Lady M
Drama
1993, France / Spain / Switzerland / Belgium
6.4
My Nights Are More Beautiful Than Your Days
Mes nuits sont plus belles que vos jours
Drama, Romantic
1989, France
7.6
Jonah Who Will Be 25 in the Year 2000
Jonas qui aura 25 ans en l'an 2000
Drama
1976, France / Switzerland
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