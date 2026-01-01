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About
Filmography
Michael Stephenson
Michael Stephenson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Stephenson
Michael Stephenson
Michael Stephenson
Date of Birth
28 February 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Fantasy hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
6.7
Best Worst Movie
(2009)
5.2
Girlfriend's Day
(2016)
3.0
Troll 2
(1990)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Documentary
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Year
All
2016
2009
1990
All
3
Films
3
Director
2
Actor
2
Producer
1
5.2
Girlfriend's Day
Girlfriend's Day
Drama, Comedy
2016, USA
6.7
Best Worst Movie
Best Worst Movie
Documentary
2009, USA
3
Troll 2
Troll 2
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror
1990, Italy
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