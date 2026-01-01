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Michael Stephenson Michael Stephenson
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Stephenson

Michael Stephenson

Michael Stephenson

Date of Birth
28 February 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Comedy actor, Fantasy hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

Best Worst Movie 6.7
Best Worst Movie (2009)
Girlfriend's Day 5.2
Girlfriend's Day (2016)
Troll 2 3.0
Troll 2 (1990)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Girlfriend's Day 5.2
Girlfriend's Day Girlfriend's Day
Drama, Comedy 2016, USA
Best Worst Movie 6.7
Best Worst Movie Best Worst Movie
Documentary 2009, USA
Troll 2 3
Troll 2 Troll 2
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror 1990, Italy
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