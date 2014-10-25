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Ernesto Malbrán Ernesto Malbrán
Kinoafisha Persons Ernesto Malbrán

Ernesto Malbrán

Ernesto Malbrán

Date of Birth
25 December 1932
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
25 October 2014
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Strategy of the Snail 7.7
The Strategy of the Snail (1993)
Desierto Sur 6.1
Desierto Sur (2007)

Filmography

Desierto Sur 6.1
Desierto Sur Desierto Sur
Drama 2007, Chile
The Strategy of the Snail 7.7
The Strategy of the Snail La estrategia del caracol
Comedy, Drama 1993, Colombia / France / Italy
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