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Ernesto Malbrán
Ernesto Malbrán
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ernesto Malbrán
Ernesto Malbrán
Ernesto Malbrán
Date of Birth
25 December 1932
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
25 October 2014
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.7
The Strategy of the Snail
(1993)
6.1
Desierto Sur
(2007)
Filmography
6.1
Desierto Sur
Desierto Sur
Drama
2007, Chile
7.7
The Strategy of the Snail
La estrategia del caracol
Comedy, Drama
1993, Colombia / France / Italy
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