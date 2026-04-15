A group of tenants facing eviction due to a city renovation unite to fight back, but as they clash with the landlord and his ruthless attorney, they each transform into the opposite of who they once were.
ProductionCaracol Televisión, Compañía de Fomento Cinematográfico, Crear TV
Also known as
La estrategia del caracol, The Strategy of the Snail, La stratégie de l'escargot, A Estratégia do Caracol, Csigastratégia, Die Strategie der Schnecke, La strategia della lumaca, Strategia ślimaka, The Snail's Strategy, Стратегия улитки