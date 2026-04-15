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Poster of The Strategy of the Snail
7.7
The Strategy of the Snail - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Strategy of the Snail
7.7

The Strategy of the Snail

, 1993
La estrategia del caracol
Colombia, France, Italy / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Strategy of the Snail
7.7
The Strategy of the Snail - Trailer
The Strategy of the Snail  Trailer

Synopsis

A group of tenants facing eviction due to a city renovation unite to fight back, but as they clash with the landlord and his ruthless attorney, they each transform into the opposite of who they once were.

Cast

Frank Ramírez
'Perro' Romero
Fausto Cabrera
Don Jacinto
Florina Lemaitre
Humberto Dorado
Víctor Honorio Mosquera, the owner's lawyer
Vicky Hernández
Doña Eulalia, the pious murderess
Gustavo Angarita
Father Luis, the accomplice priest
Sain Castro
Edgardo Román
Jairo Camargo
Yolanda García
Salvatore Basile
Matatigres, the bully
Antonio Aparicio
Dimas, the thief
Director Sergio Cabrera
Writer Frank Ramírez, Sergio Cabrera, Humberto Dorado, Ramón Jimeno, Jorge Goldenberg
Composer Germán Arrieta
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Colombia / France / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 1993
World premiere 9 September 1993
Release date
22 September 1994 Argentina
25 December 1993 Colombia
17 October 1996 Germany
18 February 2000 Mexico
8 July 1994 Spain
25 December 1993 USA
Production Caracol Televisión, Compañía de Fomento Cinematográfico, Crear TV
Also known as
La estrategia del caracol, The Strategy of the Snail, La stratégie de l'escargot, A Estratégia do Caracol, Csigastratégia, Die Strategie der Schnecke, La strategia della lumaca, Strategia ślimaka, The Snail's Strategy, Стратегия улитки

Film rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 15 April 2026

Film Trailers

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The Strategy of the Snail - Trailer
The Strategy of the Snail Trailer
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