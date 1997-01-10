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Sheldon Leonard Sheldon Leonard
Kinoafisha Persons Sheldon Leonard

Sheldon Leonard

Sheldon Leonard

Date of Birth
22 February 1907
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
10 January 1997
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer
Actor type
Romantic hero, Comedy actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

To Have and Have Not 7.8
To Have and Have Not (1944)
Murder, She Wrote 7.2
Murder, She Wrote (1984)
Guys and Dolls 7.1
Guys and Dolls (1955)

Filmography

Murder, She Wrote 7.2
Murder, She Wrote
Crime, Detective 1984, USA
The Brink's Job 6.5
The Brink's Job The Brink's Job
Comedy, Crime, Drama 1978, USA
Guys and Dolls 7.1
Guys and Dolls Guys and Dolls
Comedy, Romantic, Musical 1955, USA
Sinbad the Sailor 6.1
Sinbad the Sailor Sinbad, the Sailor
Fantasy, Romantic, Adventure 1947, USA
To Have and Have Not 7.8
To Have and Have Not To Have and Have Not
Adventure, Romantic, Musical, War 1944, USA
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