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Sheldon Leonard
Sheldon Leonard
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sheldon Leonard
Sheldon Leonard
Sheldon Leonard
Date of Birth
22 February 1907
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
10 January 1997
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.8
To Have and Have Not
(1944)
7.2
Murder, She Wrote
(1984)
7.1
Guys and Dolls
(1955)
Filmography
7.2
Murder, She Wrote
Crime, Detective
1984, USA
6.5
The Brink's Job
The Brink's Job
Comedy, Crime, Drama
1978, USA
7.1
Guys and Dolls
Guys and Dolls
Comedy, Romantic, Musical
1955, USA
6.1
Sinbad the Sailor
Sinbad, the Sailor
Fantasy, Romantic, Adventure
1947, USA
7.8
To Have and Have Not
To Have and Have Not
Adventure, Romantic, Musical, War
1944, USA
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