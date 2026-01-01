Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Michael Dunn
Michael Dunn
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Dunn
Michael Dunn
Michael Dunn
Date of Birth
23 October 1934
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
29 August 1973
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.0
Ship of Fools
(1965)
6.4
The Last Roman
(1968)
6.2
Boom!
(1968)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
War
Year
All
1968
1965
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
6.4
The Last Roman
Kampf um Rom I
Drama, Adventure
1968, Italy / West Germany / Romania
6.2
Boom!
Boom
Drama, Thriller
1968, Great Britain
7
Ship of Fools
Ship of Fools
Drama, Romantic, War
1965, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree