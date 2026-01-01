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Michael Dunn Michael Dunn
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Dunn

Michael Dunn

Michael Dunn

Date of Birth
23 October 1934
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
29 August 1973
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Ship of Fools 7.0
Ship of Fools (1965)
The Last Roman 6.4
The Last Roman (1968)
Boom! 6.2
Boom! (1968)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Last Roman 6.4
The Last Roman Kampf um Rom I
Drama, Adventure 1968, Italy / West Germany / Romania
Boom! 6.2
Boom! Boom
Drama, Thriller 1968, Great Britain
Ship of Fools 7
Ship of Fools Ship of Fools
Drama, Romantic, War 1965, USA
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