Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Laurence Breuls
Laurence Breuls
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laurence Breuls
Laurence Breuls
Laurence Breuls
Date of Birth
1 January 1901
Age
125 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
6.9
Ghost Rider
(2007)
6.0
Suburban Mayhem
(2006)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Drama
Fantasy
Thriller
Year
All
2007
2006
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.9
Ghost Rider
The Ghost Rider
Thriller, Action, Fantasy
2007, USA
6
Suburban Mayhem
Suburban Mayhem
Drama
2006, Australia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree