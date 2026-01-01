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Laurence Breuls Laurence Breuls
Kinoafisha Persons Laurence Breuls

Laurence Breuls

Laurence Breuls

Date of Birth
1 January 1901
Age
125 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Thriller hero, Action hero, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Ghost Rider 6.9
Ghost Rider (2007)
Suburban Mayhem 6.0
Suburban Mayhem (2006)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Ghost Rider 6.9
Ghost Rider The Ghost Rider
Thriller, Action, Fantasy 2007, USA
Suburban Mayhem 6
Suburban Mayhem Suburban Mayhem
Drama 2006, Australia
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