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About
Lee Demarbre
Lee Demarbre
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Demarbre
Lee Demarbre
Lee Demarbre
Date of Birth
8 March 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Director, Producer
Popular Films
5.0
Summer's Moon
(2009)
Filmography
5
Summer's Moon
Summer's Blood
Horror, Thriller
2009, Canada
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