Eileen Walsh

Date of Birth
16 April 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress

Popular Films

The Magdalene Sisters 7.2
The Magdalene Sisters (2002)
Small Things Like These 6.7
Small Things Like These (2024)
Rialto 6.1
Rialto (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 5 Films 4 TV Shows 1 Actress 5
Small Town, Big Story
Small Town, Big Story
Drama, Comedy 2025, Great Britain/USA
Small Things Like These 6.7
Small Things Like These Small Things Like These
Drama, History 2024, Belgium / Ireland / USA
Rialto 6.1
Rialto Rialto
Drama 2019, Ireland / Great Britain
Eden 5.9
Eden Eden
Drama 2008, Ireland
The Magdalene Sisters 7.2
The Magdalene Sisters The Magdalene Sisters
Drama 2002, Ireland / Great Britain
