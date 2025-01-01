Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Eileen Walsh
Eileen Walsh
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eileen Walsh
Eileen Walsh
Eileen Walsh
Date of Birth
16 April 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Popular Films
7.2
The Magdalene Sisters
(2002)
6.7
Small Things Like These
(2024)
Tickets
6.1
Rialto
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
History
Year
All
2025
2024
2019
2008
2002
All
5
Films
4
TV Shows
1
Actress
5
Small Town, Big Story
Drama, Comedy
2025, Great Britain/USA
6.7
Small Things Like These
Small Things Like These
Drama, History
2024, Belgium / Ireland / USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.1
Rialto
Rialto
Drama
2019, Ireland / Great Britain
5.9
Eden
Eden
Drama
2008, Ireland
Watch trailer
7.2
The Magdalene Sisters
The Magdalene Sisters
Drama
2002, Ireland / Great Britain
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree