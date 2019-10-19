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About
Filmography
Lotte Tobisch
Lotte Tobisch
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lotte Tobisch
Lotte Tobisch
Lotte Tobisch
Date of Birth
28 March 1926
Age
93 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
19 October 2019
Popular Films
6.2
Don Juan
(1955)
Filmography
Genre
All
Musical
Year
All
1955
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
6.3
Don Juan
Don Giovanni
Musical
1955, Austria
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