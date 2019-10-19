Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lotte Tobisch Lotte Tobisch
Kinoafisha Persons Lotte Tobisch

Lotte Tobisch

Lotte Tobisch

Date of Birth
28 March 1926
Age
93 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
19 October 2019

Popular Films

Don Juan 6.2
Don Juan (1955)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Don Juan 6.3
Don Juan Don Giovanni
Musical 1955, Austria
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more