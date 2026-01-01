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Filmography
Edward Kohut
Edward Kohut
Kinoafisha
Persons
Edward Kohut
Edward Kohut
Edward Kohut
Date of Birth
6 March 1889
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
25 October 1976
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Fantasy hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.0
The Cremator
(1968)
7.7
Baron Prasil
(1961)
7.4
Night Moth
(1941)
Filmography
6.8
On the Comet
Na komete
Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi
1970, Czechoslovakia
8
The Cremator
Spalovac mrtvol
Horror, Thriller
1968, Czechoslovakia
7.3
The Stolen Airship
Ukradená vzducholod
Adventure, Family, Fantasy
1967, Czechoslovakia
7.1
Bláznova kronika
Bláznova kronika
Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
1964, Czechoslovakia
7.7
Baron Prasil
Baron Prasil
Adventure, Fairy Tale, Animation, Fantasy
1961, Czechoslovakia
6.5
A 105 p.c. Alibi
105 % alibi
Crime, Drama, Thriller
1959, Czechoslovakia
6.3
From My Life
Z mého zivota
Biography, Music
1955, Czechoslovakia
7.3
Distant Journey
Daleká cesta
Drama
1950, Czechoslovakia
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