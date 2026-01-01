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Edward Kohut Edward Kohut
Kinoafisha Persons Edward Kohut

Edward Kohut

Edward Kohut

Date of Birth
6 March 1889
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
25 October 1976
Actor type
The Adventurer, Fantasy hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Cremator 8.0
The Cremator (1968)
Baron Prasil 7.7
Baron Prasil (1961)
7.4
Night Moth (1941)

Filmography

On the Comet 6.8
On the Comet Na komete
Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi 1970, Czechoslovakia
The Cremator 8
The Cremator Spalovac mrtvol
Horror, Thriller 1968, Czechoslovakia
The Stolen Airship 7.3
The Stolen Airship Ukradená vzducholod
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 1967, Czechoslovakia
Bláznova kronika 7.1
Bláznova kronika Bláznova kronika
Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy 1964, Czechoslovakia
Baron Prasil 7.7
Baron Prasil Baron Prasil
Adventure, Fairy Tale, Animation, Fantasy 1961, Czechoslovakia
A 105 p.c. Alibi 6.5
A 105 p.c. Alibi 105 % alibi
Crime, Drama, Thriller 1959, Czechoslovakia
From My Life 6.3
From My Life Z mého zivota
Biography, Music 1955, Czechoslovakia
Distant Journey 7.3
Distant Journey Daleká cesta
Drama 1950, Czechoslovakia
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