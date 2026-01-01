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Kinoafisha Persons Ömer Kavur Awards

Awards and nominations of Ömer Kavur

Ömer Kavur
Awards and nominations of Ömer Kavur
Venice Film Festival 1987 Venice Film Festival 1987
Competition
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1991 Venice Film Festival 1991
Golden Lion
Nominee
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