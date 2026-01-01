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Ömer Kavur
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ömer Kavur
Ömer Kavur
About
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ömer Kavur
Venice Film Festival 1987
Competition
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1991
Golden Lion
Nominee
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