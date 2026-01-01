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Lale Mansur
Lale Mansur
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lale Mansur
Lale Mansur
Lale Mansur
Date of Birth
1 January 1956
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.4
Bonkis
(2021)
6.2
Summer Love
(2001)
Filmography
6.4
Bonkis
Drama, Comedy
2021, Turkey
6.2
Summer Love
O da beni seviyor
Drama
2001, Turkey / Hungary
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