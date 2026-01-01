Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lale Mansur Lale Mansur
Kinoafisha Persons Lale Mansur

Lale Mansur

Lale Mansur

Date of Birth
1 January 1956
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Bonkis 6.4
Bonkis (2021)
Summer Love 6.2
Summer Love (2001)

Filmography

Bonkis 6.4
Bonkis
Drama, Comedy 2021, Turkey
Summer Love 6.2
Summer Love O da beni seviyor
Drama 2001, Turkey / Hungary
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more