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Filmography
Nicholas Gleaves
Nicholas Gleaves
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicholas Gleaves
Nicholas Gleaves
Nicholas Gleaves
Date of Birth
1 January 1969
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.6
The Crown
(2016)
8.1
Ashes to Ashes
(2008)
8.0
Scott and Bailey
(2011)
Filmography
After the Flood
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2024, Great Britain
6.6
The Rising
Crime, Detective, Mystery, Thriller
2022, Great Britain
7.7
The Split
Drama
2018, Great Britain
7.9
Bodyguard
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2018, Great Britain
8.6
The Crown
Drama, History
2016, USA
8
Scott and Bailey
Drama, Crime
2011, Great Britain
6.1
Chatroom
Chatroom
Drama, Thriller
2010, Great Britain
Watch trailer
8.1
Ashes to Ashes
Drama, Crime, Fantasy
2008, Great Britain
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