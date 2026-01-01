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Nicholas Gleaves Nicholas Gleaves
Kinoafisha Persons Nicholas Gleaves

Nicholas Gleaves

Nicholas Gleaves

Date of Birth
1 January 1969
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Crown 8.6
The Crown (2016)
Ashes to Ashes 8.1
Ashes to Ashes (2008)
Scott and Bailey 8.0
Scott and Bailey (2011)

Filmography

After the Flood
After the Flood
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2024, Great Britain
The Rising 6.6
The Rising
Crime, Detective, Mystery, Thriller 2022, Great Britain
The Split 7.7
The Split
Drama 2018, Great Britain
Bodyguard 7.9
Bodyguard
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2018, Great Britain
The Crown 8.6
The Crown
Drama, History 2016, USA
Scott and Bailey 8
Scott and Bailey
Drama, Crime 2011, Great Britain
Chatroom 6.1
Chatroom Chatroom
Drama, Thriller 2010, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Ashes to Ashes 8.1
Ashes to Ashes
Drama, Crime, Fantasy 2008, Great Britain
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