Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lyubava Aristarkhova Lyubava Aristarkhova
Kinoafisha Persons Lyubava Aristarkhova

Lyubava Aristarkhova

Lyubava Aristarkhova

Date of Birth
26 January 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actress, Action heroine, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Glukhar v kino 6.1
Glukhar v kino (2010)
Magnitnye buri 5.6
Magnitnye buri (2003)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Glukhar v kino 6.1
Glukhar v kino Glukhar v kino
Comedy, Action 2010, Russia
Watch trailer
Magnitnye buri 5.6
Magnitnye buri Magnitnye buri
Drama 2003, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more