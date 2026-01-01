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About
Filmography
Lyubava Aristarkhova
Lyubava Aristarkhova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyubava Aristarkhova
Lyubava Aristarkhova
Lyubava Aristarkhova
Date of Birth
26 January 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Action heroine
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.1
Glukhar v kino
(2010)
5.6
Magnitnye buri
(2003)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2010
2003
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
6.1
Glukhar v kino
Glukhar v kino
Comedy, Action
2010, Russia
Watch trailer
5.6
Magnitnye buri
Magnitnye buri
Drama
2003, Russia
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