Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Photos
4 photos
Noel Fisher
Noel Fisher
Kinoafisha
Persons
Noel Fisher
Noel Fisher
Noel Fisher
Date of Birth
13 March 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
8.3
The Mentalist
(2008)
8.2
The Pacific
(2010)
8.0
Lie to Me
(2009)
Filmography
6.9
The Calling
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2022, USA
4.3
Capone
Fonzo
Crime, Drama
2020, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
The Conners
Comedy, Family
2018, USA
6.9
Castle Rock
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2018, USA
6.6
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
2016, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Adventure, Comedy, Animation, Sci-Fi
2014, USA
Watch trailer
8
Hatfields & McCoys
Drama, Romantic, Western,
2012, USA
6.5
Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior
Drama, Crime, Detective
2011, USA
Show more
Photos
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree