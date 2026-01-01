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Noel Fisher 4 photos
Noel Fisher Noel Fisher
Kinoafisha Persons Noel Fisher

Noel Fisher

Noel Fisher

Date of Birth
13 March 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

The Mentalist 8.3
The Mentalist (2008)
The Pacific 8.2
The Pacific (2010)
Lie to Me 8.0
Lie to Me (2009)

Filmography

The Calling 6.9
The Calling
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2022, USA
Capone 4.3
Capone Fonzo
Crime, Drama 2020, USA
Watch trailer
The Conners 5.6
The Conners
Comedy, Family 2018, USA
Castle Rock 6.9
Castle Rock
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2018, USA
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows 6.6
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy, Action 2016, USA
Watch trailer
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 6.6
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Adventure, Comedy, Animation, Sci-Fi 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Hatfields & McCoys 8
Hatfields & McCoys
Drama, Romantic, Western, 2012, USA
Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior 6.5
Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior
Drama, Crime, Detective 2011, USA
Show more

Photos

Ноэль Фишер Ноэль Фишер, Касл-рок Ноэль Фишер, Бесстыжие
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