Martin Schick
Martin Schick
Martin Schick
Date of Birth
1 January 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
5.2
Tandoori Love
(2008)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Year
All
2008
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
5.2
Tandoori Love
Tandoori Love
Comedy
2008, Switzerland
Watch trailer
