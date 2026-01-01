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Filmography
Lavinia Wilson
Lavinia Wilson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lavinia Wilson
Lavinia Wilson
Lavinia Wilson
Date of Birth
8 March 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.8
The Billion Dollar Code
(2021)
6.7
Cassandra
(2025)
6.5
Granny Nanny
(2020)
Filmography
6.7
Cassandra
Thriller
2025, Germany
5.1
The Peacock
Der Pfau
Comedy
2023, Germany
Watch trailer
6.1
Wow! Nachricht aus dem All
Wow! Nachricht aus dem All
Adventure, Family, Fantasy
2023, Germany
Watch trailer
7.8
The Billion Dollar Code
Drama,
2021, Germany
5.9
What We Wanted
Was wir wollten
Drama
2020, Austria
6.5
Granny Nanny
Enkel für Anfänger
Comedy
2020, Germany
5.1
Lulu and Jimi
Lulu und Jimi
Romantic, Musical, Drama
2009, Germany
Watch trailer
5.2
Tandoori Love
Tandoori Love
Comedy
2008, Switzerland
Watch trailer
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