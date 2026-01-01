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Lavinia Wilson Lavinia Wilson
Kinoafisha Persons Lavinia Wilson

Lavinia Wilson

Lavinia Wilson

Date of Birth
8 March 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

The Billion Dollar Code 7.8
The Billion Dollar Code (2021)
Cassandra 6.7
Cassandra (2025)
Granny Nanny 6.5
Granny Nanny (2020)

Filmography

Cassandra 6.7
Cassandra
Thriller 2025, Germany
The Peacock 5.1
The Peacock Der Pfau
Comedy 2023, Germany
Watch trailer
Wow! Nachricht aus dem All 6.1
Wow! Nachricht aus dem All Wow! Nachricht aus dem All
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2023, Germany
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The Billion Dollar Code 7.8
The Billion Dollar Code
Drama, 2021, Germany
What We Wanted 5.9
What We Wanted Was wir wollten
Drama 2020, Austria
Granny Nanny 6.5
Granny Nanny Enkel für Anfänger
Comedy 2020, Germany
Lulu and Jimi 5.1
Lulu and Jimi Lulu und Jimi
Romantic, Musical, Drama 2009, Germany
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Tandoori Love 5.2
Tandoori Love Tandoori Love
Comedy 2008, Switzerland
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