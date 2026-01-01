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Kunio Kato
Kunio Kato
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kunio Kato
Kunio Kato
Kunio Kato
Date of Birth
24 April 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
8.2
The House of Small Cubes
(2008)
Filmography
8.2
The House of Small Cubes
Tsumiki no ie / The House of Small Cubes
Short
2008, Japan
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