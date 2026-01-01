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Kunio Kato Kunio Kato
Kinoafisha Persons Kunio Kato

Kunio Kato

Kunio Kato

Date of Birth
24 April 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

The House of Small Cubes 8.2
The House of Small Cubes (2008)

Filmography

The House of Small Cubes 8.2
The House of Small Cubes Tsumiki no ie / The House of Small Cubes
Short 2008, Japan
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