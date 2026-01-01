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Hark Bohm
Awards
Awards and nominations of Hark Bohm
Hark Bohm
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Hark Bohm
Berlin International Film Festival 1990
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1988
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1978
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
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