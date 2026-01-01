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Kinoafisha Persons Hark Bohm Awards

Awards and nominations of Hark Bohm

Hark Bohm
Awards and nominations of Hark Bohm
Berlin International Film Festival 1990 Berlin International Film Festival 1990
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1988 Berlin International Film Festival 1988
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1978 Berlin International Film Festival 1978
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
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