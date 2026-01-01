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Eddie Cantor
Eddie Cantor
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eddie Cantor
Eddie Cantor
Eddie Cantor
Date of Birth
31 January 1892
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
10 October 1964
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Height
172 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
6.6
Roman Scandals
(1933)
6.3
Ali Baba Goes to Town
(1937)
Filmography
6.3
Ali Baba Goes to Town
Ali Baba Goes to Town
Comedy, Fantasy, Musical
1937, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Roman Scandals
Roman Scandals
Comedy, Musical
1933, USA
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