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Eddie Cantor Eddie Cantor
Kinoafisha Persons Eddie Cantor

Eddie Cantor

Eddie Cantor

Date of Birth
31 January 1892
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
10 October 1964
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Height
172 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Actor type
Comedy actor, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Roman Scandals 6.6
Roman Scandals (1933)
Ali Baba Goes to Town 6.3
Ali Baba Goes to Town (1937)

Filmography

Ali Baba Goes to Town 6.3
Ali Baba Goes to Town Ali Baba Goes to Town
Comedy, Fantasy, Musical 1937, USA
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Roman Scandals 6.6
Roman Scandals Roman Scandals
Comedy, Musical 1933, USA
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