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About
Filmography
Lyubov Mysheva
Lyubov Mysheva
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyubov Mysheva
Lyubov Mysheva
Lyubov Mysheva
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.7
Happy Go Lucky
(1972)
7.1
Practical Joke
(1976)
6.9
The Lost Expedition
(1975)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Mystery
Year
All
1976
1975
1974
1972
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
7.1
Practical Joke
Rozygrysh
Drama
1976, USSR
6.9
The Lost Expedition
Propavshaya ekspeditsiya
Adventure, Drama, Mystery
1975, USSR
6.6
The Last Meeting
Last Encounter
Drama
1974, USSR
7.7
Happy Go Lucky
Pechki-lavochki
Comedy
1972, USSR
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