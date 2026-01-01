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Lyubov Mysheva Lyubov Mysheva
Kinoafisha Persons Lyubov Mysheva

Lyubov Mysheva

Lyubov Mysheva

Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Happy Go Lucky 7.7
Happy Go Lucky (1972)
Practical Joke 7.1
Practical Joke (1976)
The Lost Expedition 6.9
The Lost Expedition (1975)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Practical Joke 7.1
Practical Joke Rozygrysh
Drama 1976, USSR
The Lost Expedition 6.9
The Lost Expedition Propavshaya ekspeditsiya
Adventure, Drama, Mystery 1975, USSR
The Last Meeting 6.6
The Last Meeting Last Encounter
Drama 1974, USSR
Happy Go Lucky 7.7
Happy Go Lucky Pechki-lavochki
Comedy 1972, USSR
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