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Erik Balling Erik Balling
Kinoafisha Persons Erik Balling

Erik Balling

Erik Balling

Date of Birth
29 November 1924
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
19 November 2005

Popular Films

Slå først Frede! 6.3
Slå først Frede! (1965)
The Olsen Gang Gets Polished 6.1
The Olsen Gang Gets Polished (2010)

Filmography

The Olsen Gang Gets Polished 6.1
The Olsen Gang Gets Polished The Olsen`s Gang / Olsen Banden på de bonede gulve
Comedy, Crime, Animation 2010, Denmark
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Slå først Frede! 6.3
Slå først Frede! Slå først Frede!
Comedy 1965, Denmark
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