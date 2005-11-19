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Erik Balling
Erik Balling
Kinoafisha
Persons
Erik Balling
Erik Balling
Erik Balling
Date of Birth
29 November 1924
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
19 November 2005
Popular Films
6.3
Slå først Frede!
(1965)
6.1
The Olsen Gang Gets Polished
(2010)
Filmography
6.1
The Olsen Gang Gets Polished
The Olsen`s Gang / Olsen Banden på de bonede gulve
Comedy, Crime, Animation
2010, Denmark
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6.3
Slå først Frede!
Slå først Frede!
Comedy
1965, Denmark
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