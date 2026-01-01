Menu
Akaji Maro
Date of Birth
23 January 1943
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.8
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
(2006)
7.8
Kikujiro
(1999)
6.8
Gemini
(1999)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Horror
Mystery
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2011
2006
1999
1992
1969
All
6
Films
6
Actor
6
6.3
Hanezu
Hanezu no tsuki
Drama
2011, Japan
8.8
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Action, Crime, Thriller
2006, USA
7.8
Kikujiro
Kikujirô no natsu
Drama, Comedy
1999, Japan
6.8
Gemini
Sôseiji
Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Horror, Mystery
1999, Japan
6.1
The Room
Heya
Drama, Detective, Thriller
1992, Japan
6.1
Diary of a Shinjuku Thief
Shinjuku dorobô nikki
Comedy, Drama
1969, Japan
