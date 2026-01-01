Akaji Maro

Menu
Date of Birth
23 January 1943
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair 8.8
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair (2006)
Kikujiro 7.8
Kikujiro (1999)
Gemini 6.8
Gemini (1999)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Hanezu 6.3
Hanezu Hanezu no tsuki
Drama 2011, Japan
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair 8.8
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Action, Crime, Thriller 2006, USA
Kikujiro 7.8
Kikujiro Kikujirô no natsu
Drama, Comedy 1999, Japan
Gemini 6.8
Gemini Sôseiji
Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Horror, Mystery 1999, Japan
The Room 6.1
The Room Heya
Drama, Detective, Thriller 1992, Japan
Diary of a Shinjuku Thief 6.1
Diary of a Shinjuku Thief Shinjuku dorobô nikki
Comedy, Drama 1969, Japan
