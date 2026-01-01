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Laurent Haas
Laurent Haas
Kinoafisha
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Laurent Haas
Laurent Haas
Laurent Haas
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.8
Making Plans for Lena
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2009
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
5.8
Making Plans for Lena
Non ma fille, tu n'iras pas danser
Drama
2009, France
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