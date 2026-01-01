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Laurent Haas Laurent Haas
Kinoafisha Persons Laurent Haas

Laurent Haas

Laurent Haas

Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Making Plans for Lena 5.8
Making Plans for Lena (2009)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Making Plans for Lena 5.8
Making Plans for Lena Non ma fille, tu n'iras pas danser
Drama 2009, France
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