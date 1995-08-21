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Nanni Loy Nanni Loy
Kinoafisha Persons Nanni Loy

Nanni Loy

Nanni Loy

Date of Birth
23 October 1925
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
21 August 1995
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor

Popular Films

Ridendo e scherzando - Ritratto di un regista all'italiana 6.7
Ridendo e scherzando - Ritratto di un regista all'italiana (2015)
Signore e signori, buonanotte 6.7
Signore e signori, buonanotte (1976)

Filmography

Ridendo e scherzando - Ritratto di un regista all'italiana 6.7
Ridendo e scherzando - Ritratto di un regista all'italiana Ridendo e Scherzando — Ritratto di un Regista all’Italiana
Documentary, Biography 2015, Italy
Signore e signori, buonanotte 6.7
Signore e signori, buonanotte Signore e signori, buonanotte
Comedy 1976, France / Italy
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