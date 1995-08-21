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Nanni Loy
Nanni Loy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nanni Loy
Nanni Loy
Nanni Loy
Date of Birth
23 October 1925
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
21 August 1995
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor
Popular Films
6.7
Ridendo e scherzando - Ritratto di un regista all'italiana
(2015)
6.7
Signore e signori, buonanotte
(1976)
Filmography
6.7
Ridendo e scherzando - Ritratto di un regista all'italiana
Ridendo e Scherzando — Ritratto di un Regista all’Italiana
Documentary, Biography
2015, Italy
6.7
Signore e signori, buonanotte
Signore e signori, buonanotte
Comedy
1976, France / Italy
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