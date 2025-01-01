Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Persons
Persons
Anders Baasmo Christiansen
Awards
Awards and nominations of Anders Baasmo Christiansen
Anders Baasmo Christiansen
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Anders Baasmo Christiansen
Berlin International Film Festival 2010
EFP Shooting Star
Winner
