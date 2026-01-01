Menu
Aleksandr Aravushkin
Aleksandr Aravushkin
Date of Birth
11 November 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.0
Leningrad 46
(2015)
7.0
Rzhev
(2019)
5.5
I Believe!
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Detective
Drama
War
Year
All
2022
2019
2016
2015
2009
All
5
Films
3
TV Shows
2
Actor
5
Dolzhnik
Detective, Drama
2022, Russia
7
Rzhev
Rzhev
War, Drama
2019, Russia
Watch trailer
4.8
The Shadow
Ten
Drama
2016, Russia
Watch trailer
7
Leningrad 46
Drama, Crime, Detective
2015, Russia
5.5
I Believe!
Veruyu!
Drama
2009, Russia
