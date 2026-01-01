Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Aravushkin

Date of Birth
11 November 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Leningrad 46 7.0
Leningrad 46 (2015)
Rzhev 7.0
Rzhev (2019)
5.5
I Believe! (2009)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Dolzhnik
Dolzhnik
Detective, Drama 2022, Russia
Rzhev 7
Rzhev Rzhev
War, Drama 2019, Russia
Watch trailer
The Shadow 4.8
The Shadow Ten
Drama 2016, Russia
Watch trailer
Leningrad 46 7
Leningrad 46
Drama, Crime, Detective 2015, Russia
5.5
I Believe! Veruyu!
Drama 2009, Russia
