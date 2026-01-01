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Leonid Sergeevich Vivʹen
Leonid Sergeevich Vivʹen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leonid Sergeevich Vivʹen
Leonid Sergeevich Vivʹen
Leonid Sergeevich Vivʹen
Date of Birth
29 April 1887
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
1 August 1966
Popular Films
6.9
Alexander Popov
(1949)
Filmography
6.9
Alexander Popov
Aleksandr Popov
History, Biography
1949, USSR
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