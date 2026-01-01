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Leonid Sergeevich Vivʹen Leonid Sergeevich Vivʹen
Kinoafisha Persons Leonid Sergeevich Vivʹen

Leonid Sergeevich Vivʹen

Leonid Sergeevich Vivʹen

Date of Birth
29 April 1887
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
1 August 1966

Popular Films

Alexander Popov 6.9
Alexander Popov (1949)

Filmography

Alexander Popov 6.9
Alexander Popov Aleksandr Popov
History, Biography 1949, USSR
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