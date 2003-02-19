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Ettore Geri Ettore Geri
Kinoafisha Persons Ettore Geri

Ettore Geri

Ettore Geri

Date of Birth
15 March 1914
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
19 February 2003
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Il Boom 7.1
Il Boom (1963)
Avanti! 7.1
Avanti! (1972)
Intervista 6.7
Intervista (1987)

Filmography

Intervista 6.7
Intervista Intervista
Drama, Sci-Fi, Biography, Comedy 1987, Italy
The Voyage 5.7
The Voyage Il viaggio
Drama, Romantic 1974, Italy / France
Avanti! 7.1
Avanti! Avanti!
Comedy, Romantic 1972, Italy / USA
Watch trailer
Il Boom 7.1
Il Boom Il boom
Comedy 1963, Italy
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