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Filmography
Ettore Geri
Ettore Geri
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ettore Geri
Ettore Geri
Ettore Geri
Date of Birth
15 March 1914
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
19 February 2003
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.1
Il Boom
(1963)
7.1
Avanti!
(1972)
6.7
Intervista
(1987)
Filmography
6.7
Intervista
Intervista
Drama, Sci-Fi, Biography, Comedy
1987, Italy
5.7
The Voyage
Il viaggio
Drama, Romantic
1974, Italy / France
7.1
Avanti!
Avanti!
Comedy, Romantic
1972, Italy / USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Il Boom
Il boom
Comedy
1963, Italy
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