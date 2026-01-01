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Lloyd Gough Lloyd Gough
Kinoafisha Persons Lloyd Gough

Lloyd Gough

Lloyd Gough

Date of Birth
21 September 1907
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
23 July 1984
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Sunset Blvd. 7.3
Sunset Blvd. (1950)
The Front 7.3
The Front (1976)
House Calls 6.7
House Calls (1978)

Filmography

Genre
Year
House Calls 6.7
House Calls House Calls
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1978, USA
The Front 7.3
The Front The Front
Drama, Comedy 1976, USA
Earthquake 5.9
Earthquake Earthquake
Action, Drama, Thriller 1974, USA
Sunset Blvd. 7.3
Sunset Blvd. Sunset Blvd
Drama, Thriller 1950, USA
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