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About
Filmography
Lloyd Gough
Lloyd Gough
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lloyd Gough
Lloyd Gough
Lloyd Gough
Date of Birth
21 September 1907
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
23 July 1984
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.3
Sunset Blvd.
(1950)
Tickets
7.3
The Front
(1976)
6.7
House Calls
(1978)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
1978
1976
1974
1950
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
6.7
House Calls
House Calls
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1978, USA
7.3
The Front
The Front
Drama, Comedy
1976, USA
5.9
Earthquake
Earthquake
Action, Drama, Thriller
1974, USA
7.3
Sunset Blvd.
Sunset Blvd
Drama, Thriller
1950, USA
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Tickets
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