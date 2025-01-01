Menu
Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan
Date of Birth
5 February 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Popular Films
8.0
Ghoomer
(2023)
7.8
Manmarziyaan
(2018)
7.3
Dhoom 2
(2006)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Sport
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2023
2020
2018
2013
2008
2006
All
7
Films
6
TV Shows
1
Actor
7
Producer
1
4.2
Housefull 5
Housefull 5
Comedy, Drama, Detective
2025, India
Watch trailer
8
Ghoomer
Ghoomer
Drama, Sport
2023, India
Breathe: Into the Shadows
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2020, India
7.8
Manmarziyaan
Manmarziyaan
Romantic
2018, India
6.5
Dhoom 3
Dhoom: 3
Action, Thriller, Crime
2013, India
Watch trailer
6.4
Dostana
Dostana
Comedy
2008, India / USA
7.3
Dhoom 2
Dhoom:2
Thriller, Action
2006, India
