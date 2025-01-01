Menu
Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan

Date of Birth
5 February 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor

Popular Films

Ghoomer 8.0
Ghoomer (2023)
Manmarziyaan 7.8
Manmarziyaan (2018)
Dhoom 2 7.3
Dhoom 2 (2006)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 7 Films 6 TV Shows 1 Actor 7 Producer 1
Housefull 5 4.2
Housefull 5
Comedy, Drama, Detective 2025, India
Watch trailer
Ghoomer 8
Ghoomer
Drama, Sport 2023, India
Breathe: Into the Shadows
Breathe: Into the Shadows
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2020, India
Manmarziyaan 7.8
Manmarziyaan
Romantic 2018, India
Dhoom 3 6.5
Dhoom: 3
Action, Thriller, Crime 2013, India
Watch trailer
Dostana 6.4
Dostana
Comedy 2008, India / USA
Dhoom 2 7.3
Dhoom:2
Thriller, Action 2006, India
