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Lloyd Nolan Lloyd Nolan
Kinoafisha Persons Lloyd Nolan

Lloyd Nolan

Lloyd Nolan

Date of Birth
11 August 1902
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
27 September 1985
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Hannah and Her Sisters 7.9
Hannah and Her Sisters (1986)
'G' Men 7.1
'G' Men (1935)
The Texas Rangers 6.6
The Texas Rangers (1936)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Hannah and Her Sisters 7.9
Hannah and Her Sisters Hannah And Her Sisters
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1986, USA
Earthquake 5.9
Earthquake Earthquake
Action, Drama, Thriller 1974, USA
Circus World 6.1
Circus World Circus World
Drama, Western 1964, USA / Spain
Green Grass of Wyoming 6.1
Green Grass of Wyoming Green Grass of Wyoming
Western, Drama, Family 1948, USA
The Texas Rangers 6.6
The Texas Rangers The Texas Rangers
Action, Adventure, Western 1936, USA
Big Brown Eyes 6.5
Big Brown Eyes Big Brown Eyes
Comedy, Crime, Detective 1936, USA
'G' Men 7.1
'G' Men «G» Men
Drama, Crime 1935, USA
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