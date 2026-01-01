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Filmography
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Lloyd Nolan
Lloyd Nolan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lloyd Nolan
Lloyd Nolan
Lloyd Nolan
Date of Birth
11 August 1902
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
27 September 1985
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.9
Hannah and Her Sisters
(1986)
7.1
'G' Men
(1935)
6.6
The Texas Rangers
(1936)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
Romantic
Thriller
Western
Year
All
1986
1974
1964
1948
1936
1935
All
7
Films
7
Actor
7
7.9
Hannah and Her Sisters
Hannah And Her Sisters
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1986, USA
5.9
Earthquake
Earthquake
Action, Drama, Thriller
1974, USA
6.1
Circus World
Circus World
Drama, Western
1964, USA / Spain
6.1
Green Grass of Wyoming
Green Grass of Wyoming
Western, Drama, Family
1948, USA
6.6
The Texas Rangers
The Texas Rangers
Action, Adventure, Western
1936, USA
6.5
Big Brown Eyes
Big Brown Eyes
Comedy, Crime, Detective
1936, USA
7.1
'G' Men
«G» Men
Drama, Crime
1935, USA
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