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Filmography
Catherine Langeais
Catherine Langeais
Kinoafisha
Persons
Catherine Langeais
Catherine Langeais
Catherine Langeais
Date of Birth
9 August 1923
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
23 April 1998
Actor type
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.1
All the Gold in the World
(1961)
Filmography
6.1
All the Gold in the World
Tout l'or du monde
Comedy
1961, Italy / France
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