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Catherine Langeais Catherine Langeais
Kinoafisha Persons Catherine Langeais

Catherine Langeais

Catherine Langeais

Date of Birth
9 August 1923
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
23 April 1998
Actor type
Comedy actress

Popular Films

All the Gold in the World 6.1
All the Gold in the World (1961)

Filmography

All the Gold in the World 6.1
All the Gold in the World Tout l'or du monde
Comedy 1961, Italy / France
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