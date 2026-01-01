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About
Filmography
Louis Viret
Louis Viret
Kinoafisha
Persons
Louis Viret
Louis Viret
Louis Viret
Date of Birth
14 October 1917
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
8 July 1974
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.3
Any Number Can Win
(1963)
6.1
All the Gold in the World
(1961)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
1963
1961
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
7.3
Any Number Can Win
Mélodie en sous-sol
Crime, Drama, Romantic
1963, France / Italy
6.1
All the Gold in the World
Tout l'or du monde
Comedy
1961, Italy / France
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