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Louis Viret Louis Viret
Kinoafisha Persons Louis Viret

Louis Viret

Louis Viret

Date of Birth
14 October 1917
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
8 July 1974
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Any Number Can Win 7.3
Any Number Can Win (1963)
All the Gold in the World 6.1
All the Gold in the World (1961)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Any Number Can Win 7.3
Any Number Can Win Mélodie en sous-sol
Crime, Drama, Romantic 1963, France / Italy
All the Gold in the World 6.1
All the Gold in the World Tout l'or du monde
Comedy 1961, Italy / France
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