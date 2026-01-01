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About
Filmography
Laura Gevorkyan
Laura Gevorkyan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laura Gevorkyan
Laura Gevorkyan
Laura Gevorkyan
Date of Birth
28 January 1939
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.7
When September Comes
(1976)
7.6
Men
(1973)
6.6
Huso astgh
(1978)
Filmography
6.6
Huso astgh
Huso astgh
History, War, Drama
1978, USSR
7.7
When September Comes
Kogda nastupaet sentyabr
Drama, Family
1976, USSR
7.6
Men
The Men
Romantic, Comedy
1973, USSR
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