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Laura Gevorkyan Laura Gevorkyan
Kinoafisha Persons Laura Gevorkyan

Laura Gevorkyan

Laura Gevorkyan

Date of Birth
28 January 1939
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

When September Comes 7.7
When September Comes (1976)
7.6
Men (1973)
Huso astgh 6.6
Huso astgh (1978)

Filmography

Huso astgh 6.6
Huso astgh Huso astgh
History, War, Drama 1978, USSR
When September Comes 7.7
When September Comes Kogda nastupaet sentyabr
Drama, Family 1976, USSR
7.6
Men The Men
Romantic, Comedy 1973, USSR
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