Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Louise Platt Louise Platt
Kinoafisha Persons Louise Platt

Louise Platt

Louise Platt

Date of Birth
3 August 1915
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
6 September 2003
Actor type
Action heroine, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Spawn of the North 6.7
Spawn of the North (1938)
Stagecoach 6.2
Stagecoach (1939)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Stagecoach 6.2
Stagecoach Stagecoach
Romantic, Action, Drama, Western 1939, USA
Spawn of the North 6.7
Spawn of the North Spawn of the North
Action, Comedy, Drama 1938, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more