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Filmography
Louise Platt
Louise Platt
Kinoafisha
Persons
Louise Platt
Louise Platt
Louise Platt
Date of Birth
3 August 1915
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
6 September 2003
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.7
Spawn of the North
(1938)
6.2
Stagecoach
(1939)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Western
Year
All
1939
1938
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
6.2
Stagecoach
Stagecoach
Romantic, Action, Drama, Western
1939, USA
6.7
Spawn of the North
Spawn of the North
Action, Comedy, Drama
1938, USA
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