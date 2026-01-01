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Emil Hostina Emil Hostina
Kinoafisha Persons Emil Hostina

Emil Hostina

Emil Hostina

Date of Birth
31 May 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

Spooks 8.1
Spooks (2002)
A Gentleman in Moscow 7.4
A Gentleman in Moscow (2024)
Ondine 6.7
Ondine (2009)

Filmography

A Gentleman in Moscow 7.4
A Gentleman in Moscow
Drama, 2024, Great Britain
Ransom 6.6
Ransom
Drama, Action, Crime 2017, Canada
Dead in Tombstone 5.3
Dead in Tombstone Dead in Tombstone
Action, Horror, Fantasy 2013, USA
Ondine 6.7
Ondine Ondine
Fantasy, Drama 2009, Ireland / USA
Watch trailer
Anacondas 4: Trail of Blood 3
Anacondas 4: Trail of Blood Anacondas 4: Trail of Blood
Action, Adventure, Horror 2009, Romania / USA
Catacombs 5.4
Catacombs Catacombs
Thriller, Horror 2007, USA
Spooks 8.1
Spooks
Drama, Thriller 2002, Great Britain
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