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About
Filmography
Emil Hostina
Emil Hostina
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emil Hostina
Emil Hostina
Emil Hostina
Date of Birth
31 May 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
8.1
Spooks
(2002)
7.4
A Gentleman in Moscow
(2024)
6.7
Ondine
(2009)
Filmography
7.4
A Gentleman in Moscow
Drama,
2024, Great Britain
6.6
Ransom
Drama, Action, Crime
2017, Canada
5.3
Dead in Tombstone
Dead in Tombstone
Action, Horror, Fantasy
2013, USA
6.7
Ondine
Ondine
Fantasy, Drama
2009, Ireland / USA
Watch trailer
3
Anacondas 4: Trail of Blood
Anacondas 4: Trail of Blood
Action, Adventure, Horror
2009, Romania / USA
5.4
Catacombs
Catacombs
Thriller, Horror
2007, USA
8.1
Spooks
Drama, Thriller
2002, Great Britain
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