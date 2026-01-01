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Filmography
Lily Holleman
Lily Holleman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lily Holleman
Lily Holleman
Lily Holleman
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Horror actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.2
The Love Witch
(2016)
5.6
How I Got Lost
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Horror
Year
All
2016
2009
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.2
The Love Witch
The Love Witch
Comedy, Horror
2016, USA
5.6
How I Got Lost
How I Got Lost
Drama
2009, USA
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