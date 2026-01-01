Menu
Aino Taube

Aino Taube

Date of Birth
11 July 1912
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
3 June 1990
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Horror actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Face to Face 7.6
Face to Face Ansikte mot ansikte
Drama, Horror, Mystery 1976, Sweden
Secrets of Women 6.9
Secrets of Women Kvinnors väntan
Comedy, Drama 1952, Sweden
