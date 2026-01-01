Menu
Aino Taube
Aino Taube
Date of Birth
11 July 1912
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
3 June 1990
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Horror actor, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.6
Face to Face
(1976)
6.9
Secrets of Women
(1952)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Horror
Mystery
Year
All
1976
1952
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
7.6
Face to Face
Ansikte mot ansikte
Drama, Horror, Mystery
1976, Sweden
6.9
Secrets of Women
Kvinnors väntan
Comedy, Drama
1952, Sweden
